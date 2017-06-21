AFAD President: We created all conditions for Syrian refugees

Turkey, Ankara. 21 June.REPORT.AZ/ 'We have declared "open door" for Syrian refugees under the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Syrians, leaving their homeland took refuges in Turkey. We have created all conditions for them".

Report correspondent informs, Mehmet Halis Bilden, President of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) under Turkish Prime Ministry said at a meeting with foreign media representatives.

According to him, Turkey does its best for the refugees and will continue to do so.

Mehmet Halis Bilden also quoted statistical data on refugees arriving in Turkey: "Over the past 30 years, 580 refugees arrived in Turkey from Iraq, 400 from Bulgaria and 3,5 million from Syria. Their education and other problems are settled. 953,000 surgeries were carried out on the refugees. They receive free medical care in hospitals. 25 billion of the budget has been spent so far. The whole amount allocated in the world to this situation makes 20% of Turkish allocations".

He said that terrorist organizations commit crimes under guise of Islam: "They have nothing to do with religion, and the fight against terrorism has to continue".