Advisor to Iranian SL: We may recover costs in Syria through oil-gas and phosphate minerals

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran may recover the costs it has paid in Syria through oil-gas and phosphate minerals.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Advisor for military affairs to Iranian Supreme Leader (SL), Revolutionary Guard Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said.

Safavi was cited as demanding that Iran recover the price it had paid on Syria battlefields.

Safavi said the Russians had signed a 49-year contract with Syria, adding that Moscow "had acquired military bases as well as political and economic privileges”. Iran may also sign a deal with the Syrian government (Bashar Assad - ed. Report) on political and economic fields. In this way, we can cover our expenses in Syria. At present, Iran is engaged in production of Syrian phosphate mines”.