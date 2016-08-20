Advisor to Chief of Turkish General Staff arrested

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces for Justice Issues, Major General Dinçer Ural has been arrested.

Report informs citing Hürriyet, he is suspected of being a member to the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Dinçer Ural has substituted advisor to the Chief of the General Staff for Justice Issues, Colonel Muharrem Köşe after FETÖ coup attempt on July 15.

D.Ural took office on July 28 after promoting as major general.

Muharrem Köşe was arrested after July 15 on suspicion of having links with the FETÖ.