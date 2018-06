Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential Advisors Vlad Turcanu has resigned, Report informs referring to Jurnal.md.

"I would like to note that, without being aware i misinformed public opinion, which is considered unacceptable and undemocratic. This is the reason for my resignation", - said Turcanu.

Parliament of Moldova held an emergency meeting yesterday.

There are mass protests around the country's parliament in Chisinau.