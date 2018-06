Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Acting prime minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has resigned.

Report informs, he wrote in his Facebook page

K. Karapetyan has congratulated the new prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan: "I thank all of you for your criticism, inspirational words and support. It was a very interesting and responsible period. I congratulate the new prime minister. I wish success to him and the next prime ministers. "