    Acting minister of sports of Armenia steps down as a token of support for protests

    Hrachya Rostomyan: I support the call for nationwide mobilization and personally I take to the street

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ / Acting minister of sports and youth affairs of Armenia Hrachya Rostomyan has resigned, Report informs citing the Interfax.

    "Realizing the importance of the moment and responsibility of every citizen, I declare my resignation. Being a supporter of the Prosperous Armenia Party, I support the call of Gagik Tsarukyan, the chairman of the party, about the nation-wide mobilization and personally take to the street, "G. Rostomyan told Interfax.

