Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Minister of Culture of Armenia Armen Amiryan announced his resignation from his post, Report informs citing the Sputnik-Armenia.

"A few minutes ago he went out to the demonstrators standing at the ministry and announced his resignation from the post of minister," said the spokesman of A.Amiryan - Ruzan Khachatryan.

Notably, mass protests with strikes took place in Armenia today.