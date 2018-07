Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ 13 people were injured as a result of accident near Dilijan tunnel in Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, press service of the Armenian Police says.

According to information, the accident occurred on the 78th kilometer of Yerevan-Sevan-Ijevan highway as Daweoo and Volkswagen model cars collided.

One of the injured, 63-year-old Arevik G. is an employee of Dilijan Training Center of Central Bank of Armenia.