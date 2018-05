Iranian-Armenian border: 2 Armenian soldiers killed in accident

16 November, 2015 12:10

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Accident occurred on Iranian-Armenian border. Two Armenian soldiers killed. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Armenian Defense Ministry declared. According to the information, contract servicemen Vardan Mamikonian (24 years) and Aram Aslanian (30 years) were killed in a car accident on the Meghri-Agarak highway.