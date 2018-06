Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The collision of a truck and a car in the Turkish region Nihde killed 13 people and injured one.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, at the car accident, which occurred near the Bor village, the Obruk province in Nihde, on the Aksaray-Adana road, 11 people died at the scene and two others died in hospital.

Currently, treatment of the injured continues.