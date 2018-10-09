About 88,000 tons of ammunition stored in military depots burning in Ukraine

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ About 88,000 tons of ammunition are in the burning military warehouses near Chernihiv. Report informs citing the Ukrainian media that the due statement came from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"There is a fire and explosions of varying intensity on the territory of the warehouse ... Approximately 88,000 tons of ammunition are in the warehouses," the agency said in a statement.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the intensity of the explosions in the ammunition depot near the Ichnia town of the Chernihiv region is two to three times a second.

Information about the dead or wounded has not yet been reported.

Notably, yesterday, there was a warehouse explosion in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. Authorities launched evacuation of people from the nearby areas.