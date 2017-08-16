About 50,000 refugees in Turkey go back to Syria

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ The number of those, who have returned from Turkey to Syria’s Jarablus city cleared from terrorists as a result of the “Euphrates Shield” anti-terror operation, has reached 48,150 people.

Report informs citing Anadolu News Agency, these are the Syrians who took refuge in Turkey when the civil war broke out in Syria.

According to the information, refugees, who want to go back, apply to the Executive Power of Turkey's Gaziantep province to obtain a relevant permit. Every day, about 200 Syrian refugees return to their country by going through the important procedures.

Notably, on August 24, 2016, Turkey launched the “Euphrates Shield” operation against ISIL in the territory of Syria. Jarablus and Al-Bab cities, located on the border, have been liberated with the participation of the Syrian opposition.