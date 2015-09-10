​About 40 Russian warships released to the Caspian Sea for exercises

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ About 40 Russian warships and vessels of the Caspian flotilla were released to sea due to the unplanned check of the combat readiness of the Central Military District of Russia. Report informs citing Russian media, it was said by the Defense Ministry of Russia.

"The ship's connection and coastal troops of the Caspian flotilla are of the higher level of combat readiness in order to develop inter-service cooperation. Crews of about 40 warships and support vessels were released from the points permanent basing in Astrakhan and Makhachkala in the Caspian Sea," was said in a statement the Ministry of Defence Russia .

Crews have to work out the fight against mines and saboteurs. Totally 3,000 people are involved and more than 120 pieces of military equipment in the exercises.