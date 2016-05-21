About 40 activists arrested in Kazakhstan for organization of rallies

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ About 40 people were arrested in Kazakhstan for organization and planning of illegal protests because of the land reform, which some activists proposed to hold on May 21.

Report informs, it was stated by Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Andrei Kravchenko.

"At present, about 40 people were brought to administrative responsibility. I want to emphasize that this is what the amount in question, although the network is already starting some insinuations against 400-500 people, it is not the case ", - said Kravchenko. According to him, the Attorney General is certain that these people were "initiated and organized illegal actions", scheduled for today. In particular, they distributed leaflets with an appeal to go to the rally, as well as distributing those messages in social networks.

"These actions, in our opinion, can be qualified as organizing illegal demonstrations, for which, if it does not lead to serious consequences, administrative sanctions will be taken", - said Deputy Prosecutor General.