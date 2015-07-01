Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ About 200 protesters still stay in the center of Yerevan, Report informs citing Russian media.

They are mainly students and unemployed youth. Older people usually come on Baghramyan Avenue in the evening, after work, stay there until two or three a.m., and then go home. The rest are on the avenue, where people dance, sing and communicate with each other.

Activists said that the night passed peacefully, police did not take any active measures, despite a small incident the night before, despite the objections of the police, demonstrators included a powerful column, "to celebrate the birthday of President Serzh Sargsyan" (June 30).

Now protesters clean their camp near the barricades of trash bins across Baghramyan Avenue. They are assisted by municipal employees, a garbage truck came to the camp too. The camp is guarded by several police cars.