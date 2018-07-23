 Top
    Close photo mode

    About 170 tremors recorded per day in Iran

    After earthquake occurred on Sunday with a magnitude of 5.9 as of 6: 30 am about 165 seismic waves in region

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ / About 170 tremors have been recorded in the west of Iran for 16 hours since the 5.9 magnitude earthquake .

    Report informs citing the TASS, this a representative of the seismological center of Kermanshah province, Farhad Noruzi reported.

    "About 165 seismic vibrations were recorded after the earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on Sunday at 6:30 am in the region, Noruzi said. He noted that the magnitude of two repeated tremors exceeded 4.0.

    The expert added that "since November last year, when the province was a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.3, which killed about 620 people, 3 649 tremors were recorded in Kermanshah". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi