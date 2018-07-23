About 170 tremors recorded per day in Iran

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ / About 170 tremors have been recorded in the west of Iran for 16 hours since the 5.9 magnitude earthquake .

Report informs citing the TASS, this a representative of the seismological center of Kermanshah province, Farhad Noruzi reported.

"About 165 seismic vibrations were recorded after the earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on Sunday at 6:30 am in the region, Noruzi said. He noted that the magnitude of two repeated tremors exceeded 4.0.

The expert added that "since November last year, when the province was a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.3, which killed about 620 people, 3 649 tremors were recorded in Kermanshah".