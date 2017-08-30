About 13,000 Russian guardsmen will provide security during Eid al-Adha

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ About 13,000 servicemen and employees of the Russian Guard Troops Service will provide security in Russian cities during Eid al-Adha as well as 4,500 people will be on duty in Moscow.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"To provide public safety on September 1, the Russian Guard will allocate about 13,000 servicemen and employees, of whom about 4,500 people will serve in Moscow. The guardsmen will take part in ensuring security and public order in the territory of 2,035 settlements where celebration of Eid al-Adha is planned", stated the Rosgvardia Department for Interaction with the Media and Civil Society Institutions.