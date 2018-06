Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of car accident involving a vehicle of the Armenian army, three people were injured.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the accident occurred today on the Yeraskhavan Zangakatun road.

The vehicle of Zil-131 model owned by the Armenian Forces collided with Opel car.

The injured people were delivered to hospital.

The investigation of underway.