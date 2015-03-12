A telephone conversation held between Russian and Armenian presidents

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ A telephone conversation held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. Report informs referring to the Kremlin press service, during the meeting discussed the key themes of Russian-Armenian partnership concerning, in particular, cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy and oil and gas industry.

"In view of the entry into force January 2, 2015 the Treaty of Accession of Armenia to the EAEC, the two leaders exchanged views on further development of the integration processes", declared the Kremlin press service.

In addition, Putin and Sargsyan agreed on plans for future personal contacts, including joint participation in events to mark the 100th anniversary of the so-called "Armenian genocide", and in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.