    A protest held Ivanishvili’s residence neighbourhood

    Protesters are against Georgia's negotiations with Gazprom

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ A rally expressing people's protest against Georgia's negotiations with the Russian gas giant Gazprom was held outside the residence of the former Prime Minister of Georgia, a billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.  

    Report informs citing the Georgian media, the protesters say they will not allow the entry of Gazprom on the Georgian market.

    Protesters claim that "Gazprom's entry into Georgia is Russia's enslavement of Georgia." They believe that Bidzina Ivanishvili is actively involved in this plan.

    Today, the Ministry of Energy of Georgia is hosting a meeting of Minister Kakha Kaladze with Georgian experts, in which the minister will introduce them to the terms of negotiations with Gazprom.

