Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ 5,242 Armenian citizens asked for political asylum in the 44 most prosperous countries in the world last year.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was stated in the report published by the United Nations.

According to information 220 requests were satisfied.

During 2013-2014 more than 10 thousand citizens of Armenia requested for political asylum in the developed countries.