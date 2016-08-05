A new political bloc created in Georgia before parliamentary elections

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian party "Civic Platform - New Georgia", "New Political Center - Girchi" and "New Right" announced a joint political bloc named as "Vashadze-Japaridze-New Choice."

Report informs referring to the Georgia-online, it was declared by one of the leaders of the association Giorgi Vashadze.

According to him, the decision was made after a joint consultation and discussion of prospects in a single block in the upcoming parliamentary elections, as well as to form a proper socio-economic development of Georgia program.

"We are creating a new political bloc, which should give the country new perspectives. We offer a choice between the future and the past", said Giorgi Vashadze.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia on October 8.