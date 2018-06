© AFP

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ A bus carrying pilgrims from Iran to Iraq has overturned.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, head of Iranian emergency services Hossein Kulivand said.

He said that 30 of 47 passengers were injured in an accident and they were taken to Iran for medical care. Four of the injured are in critical condition.

Accident occurred on Badra town of Iraq

The bus was carrying the pilgrims from Iran to Najaf town of Iraq.