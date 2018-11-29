99.7% votes calculated in Georgia presidential elections

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission of Georgia published data of the second round of presidential elections having calculated 99.7% of votes. Independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili gained 59.56% votes and opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze won 40.44% votes, Report informs.

Georgia held the second round of presidential elections on Wednesday. Zurabishvili enjoyed the support of more than 1,146,000 voters and Vashadze won the support of 778,000 people.

Opposition is going to announce its further plans on Thursday, while Zurabishvili and her supporters are already celebrating their victory.