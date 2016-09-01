 Top
    820 more dismissed from Turkish military as part of FETÖ investigation

    They were dismissed as part of the investigation into the Fethullahist Terror Organization thought to be behind the failed coup attempt

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Another 820 military personnel have been dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), as part of the ongoing investigation into the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ), thought to be behind the failed coup attempt of July 15.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the dismissed personnel had been serving in the land and naval forces, the Defense Ministry announced on September 1, adding that 648 of the dismissed military personnel are currently under arrest.

