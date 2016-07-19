8 pro-coup soldiers fled from Turkey to Greece, named

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ 8 servicemen, fleeing to Greece after failed Turkish military coup attempt, have been identified.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, they are mayor Gencay Büyük (1977), mayor Ahmet Güzel (1977), captain Abdullah Yetik (1980), captain Feridun Çoban (1980), captain Süleyman Özkaynakçı (1982), captain Uğur Uçan (1981), senior sergeant Bilal Kurugül (1976) and senior sergeant Mesut Fırat (1979).

Notably, the servicemen aboard Sikorsky military helicopter landed at Dedeağaç (Alexandroupolis) airport, Greece on July 16 morning. Their ranks have been torn down, however, the servicemen asked for political asylum from the Greek government. Then the rebels, who were kept at Ferecik prison, handed to Dedeağaç court accused of entering Greece illegally. The trial postponed until July 21 at the request of lawyers.