 Top
    Close photo mode

    8 pro-coup soldiers fled from Turkey to Greece, named

    They asked for political asylum from the Greek government

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ 8 servicemen, fleeing to Greece after failed Turkish military coup attempt, have been identified.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, they are mayor Gencay Büyük (1977), mayor Ahmet Güzel (1977), captain Abdullah Yetik (1980), captain Feridun Çoban (1980), captain Süleyman Özkaynakçı (1982), captain Uğur Uçan (1981), senior sergeant Bilal Kurugül (1976) and senior sergeant Mesut Fırat (1979).

    Notably, the servicemen aboard Sikorsky military helicopter landed at Dedeağaç (Alexandroupolis) airport, Greece on July 16 morning. Their ranks have been torn down, however, the servicemen asked for political asylum from the Greek government. Then the rebels, who were kept at Ferecik prison, handed to Dedeağaç court accused of entering Greece illegally. The trial postponed until July 21 at the request of lawyers. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi