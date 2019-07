A fire occurred at the gas high-pressure station on the territory of the CHP plant in Mytischi near Moscow.

According to preliminary data, the fire occurred at the CHP in the Moscow region injured eight people. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the press service of the MOE Department confirmed.

The column of fire reached several tens of meters.

According to the source, one of the power units of the CHP was disconnected during the fire.