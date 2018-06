Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ A passenger bus crashed in Turkey.

Report informs referring to Hürriyet, 8 passengers died, 32 injured as a result of the incident.

Ankara governor Erkan Topaca told that health conditions of 11 injured passengers are critical.

The bus going to Ankara turned over at Çankırı-Çandır junction in Kalecik district.

The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, which resulted in the accident.

The investigation is underway.