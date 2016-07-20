​More 992 suspects arrested over the coup attempt in Turkey - UPDATED

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Another 992 suspects were detained over the attempted military coup in Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu agency, 58 servicemen have already been released.

788 suspects were sentenced to imprisonment in Turkey

In the framework of the investigation launched in Turkey after a a failed attempt of the military coup in order to overthrow the power committed by the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ),788 suspects were sentenced to imprisonment.

Report informs citing Anadolu, this decision was issued by the Palace of Justice in Istanbul.

12 generals, 1 admiral, police officers, teachers and soldiers are among them.

In addition, trials of more than 1,522 suspects accused of the attempted military coup are expected to bring to the court.