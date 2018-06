Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK) announced the appointment of 75 new members to the Supreme Court and 267 – to the Court of Cassation, Report informs referring to the Milliyet.

According to the HSYK statement, new appointments made due to the fact that the members of the Supreme Court and Court of Cassation have expired terms of office.