Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of anti-corruption operations launched at the Akdeniz University (Turkey), 75 employees of the university were detained.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, 20 of them are female.

A criminal case was filed at the university in 2013 in connection with corruption. The detained persons are accused of causing damage to the public in the amount of 3 million TRY (1.5 mln. AZN).