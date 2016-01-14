7 Syrians detained on Istanbul terror attack

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ 7 more persons detained suspect of Istanbul's Sultanahmet Square terror attack.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, all detainees are Syrian citizens.

The bomber, identified as 28-year-old Nabil Fadli, applied for asylum at the Zeytinburnu Migration Management Directorate in the Istanbul district on January 5, security sources said.

The man arrived at the center alongside four other men and remained at his declared address for a few days. The office gave identity cards to the four other men as well.

Fadli was among the Syrians migrants who were given “temporary protection” during their stay in Turkey.

Syrians who are given “temporary protection” are permitted to receive services such as residence permits, health, education and other social services.

Fadli’s identity was uncovered after crime scene investigators found his fingertips at the site of the explosion.