 Top
    Close photo mode

    7 Syrians detained on Istanbul terror attack

    The man arrived at the center alongside four other men and remained at his declared address for a few days

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ 7 more persons detained suspect of Istanbul's Sultanahmet Square terror attack.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, all detainees are Syrian citizens.

    The bomber, identified as 28-year-old Nabil Fadli, applied for asylum at the Zeytinburnu Migration Management Directorate in the Istanbul district on January 5, security sources said.

    The man arrived at the center alongside four other men and remained at his declared address for a few days. The office gave identity cards to the four other men as well.

    Fadli was among the Syrians migrants who were given “temporary protection” during their stay in Turkey.

    Syrians who are given “temporary protection” are permitted to receive services such as residence permits, health, education and other social services.

    Fadli’s identity was uncovered after crime scene investigators found his fingertips at the site of the explosion.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi