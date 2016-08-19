 Top
    62 more teachers of Istanbul University detained

    They are suspected in connection with FETÖ

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ 62 Teachers of Istanbul University have been detained within the framework of investigation regarding FETO Terrorist Organization.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media professors are also among those detained.

    According to information they are suspected in connection with FETÖ.

    Notably, on July 20, 95 teachers of Istanbul University dismissed. On July 25 by decision of Istanbul Prosecutor's Office 31 teachers of the University were arrested.

