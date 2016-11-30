6 people arrested over dorm fire in southern Turkey

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ 6 people were arrested Wednesday over a deadly dormitory fire in southeastern Turkey's Adana province.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, Adana Chief Public Prosecutor Ali Yelden said.

In accordance with prosecutor's sanction, the head of the dormitory, 3 tutor-teachers and 2 receptionist were arrested.

Notably, 11 schoolgirls and 1 teacher have died and at least 22 others were injured in a fire that swept through a school dormitory.