6 killed, 37 injured in Turkish buses crash

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Six people have died in a major traffic accident on one of Turkey’s main highways.

Report informs citing Turkish media, two buses were involved in two collisions in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Turkey’s Trans-European Motorway; 37 people were also injured.

A first coach, which was heading to Istanbul from Nigde province, reportedly toppled over at the Bolu Mountain Tunnel after the driver lost control, police sources said.

As traffic teams were working at the scene, a second bus hit roadside barriers and narrowly avoided striking the already-crashed vehicle.

The passengers of the second bus, which had been heading to Istanbul from Samsun province, were evacuated by police and fire crews.

All the injured were taken to hospitals in Bolu and Duzce provinces.