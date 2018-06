© AA

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 6 killed, 20 injured in a Turkish bus crash.

Report informs referring to Haberturk, the accident occurred between Muş province and Solhan district of Bingöl province this morning.

The bus was on its way from Hatay to Muş.

The injured were hospitalized. The cause of the accident is being investigated.