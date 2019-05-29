6 criminal cases launched on ethnic and religious intolerance in Georgia this year

In January-March 2019, 19 criminal cases were launched on sexual, ethnic and religious discrimination facts in Georgia, Report’s local bureau informs citing Interpressnews agency.

Of this, 13 cases were related to sexual affiliation, 5 to religious and 1 to ethnic intolerance.

Along with this, a criminal case was launched on religious, national, ethnic and racial issues, 3 on violation of equality.

Last year, 55 criminal cases were launched on sexual, ethnic and religious intolerance.