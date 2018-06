Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Aegean Sea, Turkey.

Report informs citing Hürriyet, Kandilli Observatory reports.

Epicenter of tremors was Izmir region coasts in 10-km depth.

According to information, the earthquake was felt in Izmir, Istanbul, Izmit and Bursa.

The quake caused panic among residents.