58 suspects in damaging state budget on large scale arrested in Turkey

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ 58 people suspected of causing damage to the state in the amount of 800 mln Turkish liras (273 mln USD) detained in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the operation was carried out in 4 districts of Istanbul.

Department of combating financial crime has revealed 37 fake established by an organized group in 5 districts of Istanbul.

According to the information, the creators of these companies through their actions caused damage to the state for millions of liras. Police, financial and customs structures are among the members of the group.