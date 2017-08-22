58 people injured in Rostov-on-Don fire

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Almost 60 people applied for medical help after the fire in Rostov-on-Don, nine of them were hospitalized.

Report informs citing the TASS, head of the regional department for emergency situations Sergei Panov said at the meeting of the operational headquarters.

"According to the latest data, confirmed by the Ministry of Health, 58 people are injured, 9 were hospitalized," he said.

The fire occurred in the private sector in the historic center of Rostov-on-Don on the eve of the day. The residential houses burned on a total area of about 10 thousand square meters. In total, the fire destroyed about 120 buildings, of which about 100 - residential buildings. State of emergency declared in the region.

About 600 people were evacuated from homes, including nearby ones.