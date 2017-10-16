562 terrorists killed and 609 detained in Turkey with support of people

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ 562 terrorists were killed and 609 detained in Turkey as a result of the people's support in fight against terrorism.

Report informs citing the Turkiyegazetesi, Turkish Interior Ministry said.

Providers of information about terrorists were paid $ 2 million 759 thousand.

Among the terrorists killed and detained are members of the PKK, FETO, ISIS, DHKP-C (The Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front), MLPP (The Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist–Leninist), Al Qaeda, and Hezbollah.

Notably, according to information on terrorists, the award ceremony will be made after August 15, 2015.