 Top
    Close photo mode

    562 terrorists killed and 609 detained in Turkey with support of people

    Providers of information about terrorists were paid $ 2 million 759 thousand

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ 562 terrorists were killed and 609 detained in Turkey as a result of the people's support in fight against terrorism.

    Report informs citing the Turkiyegazetesi, Turkish Interior Ministry said.

    Providers of information about terrorists were paid $ 2 million 759 thousand.

    Among the terrorists killed and detained are members of the PKK, FETO, ISIS, DHKP-C (The Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front), MLPP (The Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist–Leninist), Al Qaeda, and Hezbollah.

    Notably, according to information on terrorists, the award ceremony will be made after August 15, 2015.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi