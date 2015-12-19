522 mln USD invested in energy sector of Georgia for past three years

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign direct investment in Georgia's energy sector amounted to 533 mln USD over the past three years. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, this was announced by Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, presenting investment projects.

According to him, the role of local banks in the energy sector increased significantly.

"Over the past three years, FDI in the energy sector amounted to approximately 522 mln USD. We are in second place in terms of investment, however, we have the opportunity to do more. In the last three years role of banks in energy sector increased. As a result, more than 130 mln USD was invested in the energy sector, of which 100 mln USD paid for financing power plant projects", - said the Minister.