5 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ 5 PKK terrorists were killed during a gunfight with security forces in Semdinli district of Hakkari province in Turkey.

Report informs referring to Haber7, gunfight erupted in Serabatin area of Şemdinli district.

“As a result of gunfight four women and one man, five terrorists in total were neutralized”

“Rocket launcher RPG-11 and six Kalashnikovs belonged to them were seized.” said Şemdinli’s governor’s office.

The investigation is underway.

Two terrorists in the same region were destroyed on September 26.