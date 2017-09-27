5 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ 5 PKK terrorists were killed during a gunfight with security forces in Semdinli district of Hakkari province in Turkey.
Report informs referring to Haber7, gunfight erupted in Serabatin area of Şemdinli district.
“As a result of gunfight four women and one man, five terrorists in total were neutralized”
“Rocket launcher RPG-11 and six Kalashnikovs belonged to them were seized.” said Şemdinli’s governor’s office.
The investigation is underway.
Two terrorists in the same region were destroyed on September 26.
