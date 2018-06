Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ 5 people planning to set off explosion in Şanlurfa, Turkey have been detained.

Report informs citing the Haber7, they are members of PYD, Syrian wing of terrorist PKK.

According to information, the terrorists crossed into Turkey from Syria.

The information reports that the suspects admitted that planned to set off explosion in the streets and squares of Şanlıurfa as well as in buildings of state authorities.