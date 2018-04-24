 Top
    5.5 magnitude quake hits Turkey: 39 wounded - UPDATED

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit southeastern Turkey's Adıyaman province early Tuesday, lightly injuring 39 people and destroying homes.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, 39 people were affected by the quake and 35 people were still at hospitals to receive further treatment, none of those injured was in critical condition.

    The tremor shook the Samsat district at 3:34 a.m. local time (00:34 GMT), destroying several homes.

    The earthquake was reportedly felt in the neighboring Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep and Diyarbakır provinces.

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Adiyaman city of Turkey.

    Report informs citing the Anadolu, the Ministry of Natural Disaster and Emergency reported.

    Tremors underground were recorded at a depth of 9.17 km. As a result of the natural disaster, 13 people were injured.

    Additional information on the incident has not been released yet.

