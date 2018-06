Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ 5,3 magnitude earthquake hit Bodrum region of Turkey’s Mugla province.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the U.S. Geological Survey Center (USGS) has circulated information.

The Kandil Seismological Center informed that 5,1 and 5,3 magnitude earthquakes occurred on August 8. The epicenter of the quake was Rinarbelen. The tremor was at the depth of 1,6 km.