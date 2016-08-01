 Top
    47 people held in Armenia over seizure of police station in Yerevan

    A criminal case under two articles filed on the incident

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia initiated a criminal case on two articles of the Criminal Code over capture of patrol police regiment in Yerevan.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, 47 people were arrested on the case.

    Criminal proceedings were filed under articles on seizure of buildings, vehicles of communication or connection, and illegal acquisition, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices.

