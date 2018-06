Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Some 46 soldiers and one civilian were injured on June 9 when a passenger bus overturned in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the bus overturned in the Kavak district after loss of control of steering while carrying soldiers to the Çarşamba Airport from the nearby Tokat province.

Injured soldiers were hospitalized.