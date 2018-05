4 university rectors suspended in Turkey

20 July, 2016 16:57

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Council of Higher Education (YÖK) adopted a decision to suspend four university rectors from duty. Report informs citing Hürriyet, the heads of Gazi, Dicle, Yalova and Yildiz Technical universities were suspended. Rectors suspected of links with Fethullah Gülen.