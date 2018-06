Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ 4 Turkish soldiers and a watchman were martyred during counter-terror operation against PKK.

Report informs citing Habertürk, General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces reported.

One serviceman and watchman martyred in Tendürek, one soldier in Şemdinli.

Also, 9 PKK militants were neutralized as a result of the air operation conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq.